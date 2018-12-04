Couple accused of targeting Asian families across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Doorbell camera video shows people suspected of breaking into homes in metro Atlanta.
This big break could solve nearly a dozen crimes in Forsyth, Gwinnett and North Fulton counties.
Police said in one of the most recent cases, a couple knocked on the door of a home in Johns Creek, then went around back and broke in, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry.
A man who lives nearby said it's the same people caught on surveillance video in Forsyth County the day before.
"With that MO, we're looking at them in several different jurisdictions as well,” said Forsyth County Sgt. Derek Bleisath.
We're learning about the other crimes the duo are accused of committing across metro Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
