Popular seafood chain restaurant fails inspection for mold, food storage issues

A metro Atlanta-based chain seafood restaurant failed a health inspection with various violations, including mold-like build up in the ice machine.
The Juicy Crab on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth dropped from a score of 90 last spring to a score of 54. There are half a dozen of the Juicy Crab restaurants in metro Atlanta.
Other violations included food stored under a leak in the walk-in cooler, shelves and prep tables rusted, and dust, grease and debris on the kitchen walls.
Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge visited the restaurant and was asked to leave. But about 15 minutes later, Todd Strickland with the corporate office came to the location and talked to Channel 2 on camera.
“We take these things very seriously no matter how major or minor the problem is,” Strickland told Sbarge.
The low score is not what customers expected when they stopped to grab a bite to eat.
“Most juicy crabs I've gone to. The one on Cobb Parkway has always been great,” customer Stephanie Reed said.
On Thursday, Sbarge saw workers working on the restaurant. One of the violations was that the front door was not tight fitting. Strickland said that's something they are addressing in the time frame allowed by the health department.
“Do not lose faith. Come back in the allotted time. Look at our health score in the next 10 days and I assure you every single problems going to be fixed,” Strickland said.
