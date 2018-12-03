0 Boil water advisory in effect after widespread water outage in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Much of metro Atlanta is experiencing a water outage and a boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Atlanta.

Atlanta Watershed said the outage is citywide and also affects those customers in DeKalb County that are serviced by Atlanta Watershed.

The outage was caused by a failure at the water plant. Here is a map outlining the areas that are under the boil water advisory:

Thank you for your patience while we worked to assess the impact of today's water pressure incident. The areas outlined below are affected by the ongoing boil water advisory. pic.twitter.com/RTTfCbbTgk — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) December 3, 2018

Georgia State University tweeted that its downtown buildings were experiencing water outages just after 11 a.m., but service was restored 30 minutes later.

The City of Atlanta Watershed Management website is experiencing technical difficulties due to high-volume traffic during the water pressure incident.

The City of Atlanta issued an alert on temporary low water pressure issues.

Due to a control issue at the Hemphill Pump Station, the Hemphill Zone is experiencing no water and very low pressures throughout the zone.

Due to a control issue at the Hemphill Pump Station, the Hemphill Zone is experiencing no water and low pressures throughout the zone. @ATLWatershed has called for immediate water restriction to allow the pressure to rebuild in the system. A Boil Water Advisory is in effect. pic.twitter.com/2uBzuOQJ5R — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) December 3, 2018

Due to a control issue at the Hemphill Pump Station, the Hemphill Zone is experiencing no water and low pressures throughout the zone. @ATLWatershed has called for immediate water restriction to allow the pressure to rebuild in the system. A Boil Water Advisory is in effect. pic.twitter.com/OcnQPpGSVF — ATL Emergency Prep (@ATLPreparedness) December 3, 2018

The Department of Watershed Management has called for immediate water restriction to allow the pressure to rebuild in the system once the pumps are restored to service.

According to the City of Atlanta's website, Hemphill supplies approximately 65 percent of all drinking water consumed by Atlanta residents.

The city’s oldest and largest water treatment facility, Hemphill produces more than 136 million gallons of water daily for distribution to residential, commercial, and industrial customers within the City of Atlanta, portions of Fulton County south of the Chattahoochee River and south Fulton County.

