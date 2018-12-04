ATLANTA - Crews are continuing to test the water at Atlanta’s Hemphill Pump Station plant a day after an a failure led to a boil water advisory.
The advisory is in effect for the city of Atlanta. As of Tuesday morning, Atlanta Watershed said the advisory will be in effect until at least 6 p.m.
City officials said the outage was caused by a failure at the water plant.
The Department of Watershed Management called for immediate water restriction to allow the pressure to rebuild in the system once the pumps are restored to service.
According to the city of Atlanta's website, Hemphill supplies approximately 65 percent of all drinking water consumed by Atlanta residents.
The city’s oldest and largest water treatment facility, Hemphill produces more than 136 million gallons of water daily for distribution to residential, commercial, and industrial customers within the city of Atlanta, portions of Fulton County south of the Chattahoochee River and south Fulton County.
DWM is now testing water samples from affected areas to ensure quality. The testing takes at least 24-hours. At this time, we anticipate the boil water advisory will be in effect until at least 6 p.m. EST. We will be able to provide an update after the results are available.— Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) December 4, 2018
