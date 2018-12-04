Massive beef recall expands, 12 million pounds of meat impacted

The United States Department of Agriculture has expanded an October recall.
This time the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that more than 12 million pounds of beef items, including ground beef, could be contaminated with salmonella newport.
The original recall was issued on Oct 4. The latest recall increased the amount by more than 5 million raw beef products that were produced and packaged from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018, and that could still be in people’s freezers.
All products have the established number, “EST. 267,” within the USDA mark of inspection. The beef was processed by JBS Tolleson, Inc.
The recall expansion came after nearly 250 people in 26 states became sick between July 26 and Sept. 7. Those who became ill have shown receipts or shopper card numbers that showed they purchased beef products. Of those people, three had beef that was not part of the original recall.
If you have the contaminated products, the FSIS says do not consume them. Instead, you should either throw the items away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions are being urged to call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at 800-727-2333.
