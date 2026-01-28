Large tree falls across Ponce de Leon Ave, road shut down

ATLANTA — Part of Ponce de Leon Ave is shut down after a large tree fell across the busy Atlanta road.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach has arrived at the scene and says he can see a car trapped underneath it.

The tree fell earlier Wednesday morning near Springdale Road, blocking lanes in both directions. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields guided you around the backups live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

It’s unclear how long the cleanup will take.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta fire to confirm if anyone inside the car was hurt.

