8 arrested in prostitution, undercover sex sting at metro Atlanta hotel

MARIETTA - An operation between a FBI task force and undercover officers resulted in multiple arrests at a metro Atlanta hotel.
Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned that eight people were arrested in three hours at the Radisson Hotel in Marietta.
Seven of the eight arrested were pimps and prostitutes, according to police. One of the groups had a lookout and protection at the hotel.
The eighth person arrested was a man who agreed online to meet a 14-year-old for sex. Instead, the man was really speaking to an undercover officer.
