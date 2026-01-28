Metro Atlanta school district warns students of consequences for walkouts

ATLANTA — More Georgia students are planning to walk out of school this week in protest of immigration enforcement and the deadly shootings involving ICE agents in Minnesota.

But one metro Atlanta school district is warning students of the consequences they will face if they leave their classes.

The Cobb County School District issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday about the walkout groups of students have scheduled for Friday.

“While we respect the right of students to express their views in a non-disruptive way, students are expected to be in class and engaged in learning throughout the school day,” the district wrote.

Officials said leaving class and disrupting the school day would be in violation of the district’s code-of-conduct. The district said students who walk out could be suspended or lose certain “privileges.”

Similar student-led walkouts have taken place in counties across metro Atlanta, including several in Gwinnett County last week and on Tuesday.

The students who spoke to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson said they do not know what disciplinary consequences they may face. But some are willing to accept any punishment.

“I’ll take whatever happens because in the grand scheme of things, that’s nothing for what’s going on,” Ayla Easterling said.

There are additional walkouts planned for Wednesday in Newton County, Paulding County, Fulton County and Gwinnett County.

