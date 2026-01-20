Gwinnett high schoolers walk out of class to protest ICE deportations

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of students walked out of Grayson High School on Tuesday morning and marched nearly two miles up Loganville Highway to protest immigration enforcement and deportations.

The students carried signs and chanted as they left campus around 9:30 a.m.

“Everybody thinks it’s a politics thing and it’s completely not. This is just based on hate,” said student Serenity Redding. “You can’t tell me that ripping families from their homes is okay.”

Student Rafael Cabarcas said he was protesting on behalf of people facing deportation.

“I’m here fighting for not only my rights, but the rights of my family and the rights of my friends,” Cabarcas said.

The walkout drew criticism from some who say the students are misdirecting their frustration.

Thomas Chambers, chairman of the UGA College Republicans, said similar protests on college campuses are unfair.

“I don’t believe that we should abolish a law enforcement entity for doing their job,” Chambers said. “These ICE officers have a tough job and when they’re demonized all day, it makes it really hard to complete their job.”

The Grayson High School principal sent a letter home to parents warning students about consequences.

The letter stated that “while students do not lose their First Amendment rights at school, it is important to clarify that leaving class or campus during the instructional day without permission is a violation of the Student Behavior Conduct Code.”

Student Ayla Easterling said she was willing to accept any punishment.

“I’ll take whatever happens because in the grand scheme of things, that’s nothing for what’s going on, she said.

Student Abreon Williams said he hopes people remember the protest.

“I’m here for the people that can’t be here. I’m here for the people that can’t fight back,” Williams said.

©2026 Cox Media Group