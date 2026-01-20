Threat of significant winter weather across north Georgia this weekend

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking a developing winter storm late this week.

Cold Arctic air is going to drive south this weekend, bringing very cold temperatures. At the same time, moisture from the Gulf will stream north.

As we get that overlap, we are going to see snow and ice well to our west Friday but then spreading eastward, arriving in north Georgia sometime on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

There is still some uncertainty, but a significant winter storm is possible.

It looks like the primary risk is going to be from a long duration of freezing rain. Sleet and snow are possible for some areas as well as we head from Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will be below freezing for parts of north Georgia Saturday morning, and temperatures will drop for all of us quickly as we head through the day.

The estimate for precipitation is 1 to 2 inches across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, with isolated areas seeing 3-plus inches, and it will be falling through air and onto the ground that will be at or below freezing.

“That’s the reason why we have this significant threat of freezing rain,” Nitz said.

It’s too many days away to be precise about the exact amount of freezing rain or other precipitation, but it has the potential to make a serious impact.

