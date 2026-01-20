Repo man shoots at man, dumps gun in trash, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say what started out as a repossession ended with shots fired at the man who fell behind on payments.

Bodycam footage captured when police found a critical piece of evidence in a shooting in Austell involving a repo man.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported the owner of a car had fallen behind on his payments, when they came to take his car.

He told me his life flashed before his eyes, but he was not hurt.

Police say the repo man tossed the gun in a trash can at a nearby gas station.

“He cut my car off and I couldn’t make that turn and that’s where I saw he shot at me again,” Marquis Milner said.

Exclusive body camera video shows police respond to the shooting.

Milner lives in Atlanta but is working out of state for work.

He said he was having lunch in Austell when someone told him a man was removing air from the tires of his car.

“All he said is, ‘I’m going to tow your car.’ He didn’t say, hey you know you’re behind,” he said.

Milner says after he jumped in his car in to get away, he heard gunshots as the man chased him.

The suspect, Rashad Muhammad, told police when they showed up that Milner had tried to run him over, as seen on bodycam.

“Was there a gun involved? No sir. Did you see a gun? No sir, I didn’t see a gun,” they can be heard saying.

Police said they found the gun Muhammad used, thrown in this trash can at a nearby gas station.

He was arrested and charged.

“I feel like my life was threatened. That’s the first thing that I thought about was my life, my kid’s life,” Milner said.

The car dealership owner said he hired Muhammad as a third-party repo man, and he works independently. He declined to comment further on the situation.

Muhammad was just released on bond. He is facing a long list of charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group