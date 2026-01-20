Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza transferring to Georgia Tech, sources say

ATLANTA — Just one day after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza is transferring to Georgia Tech, sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News and ESPN.

Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

He completed 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards and five TDs and ran for 190 yards and a TD in limited play this season behind his older brother.

He’ll have three years of eligibility with the Yellow Jackets.

In his final season, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-4 record and an appearance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Source confirms QB Alberto Mendoza has committed to @GeorgiaTechFB .



Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, won the national title last night with Indiana. Has 3 years of eligibility.



