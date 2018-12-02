Atlanta rapper Young Thug selling Buckhead mansion for $3M

ATLANTA - Want a glimpse of celebrity living? Young Thug is reportedly selling his Atlanta mansion for $3 million.
The Buckhead mansion, located at 3511 Roxboro Road NE, spans 11,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, according to Zillow.com. The rapper, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, bought the home in 2016. According to curbed.com, the home had a selling price of $2.75 million at the time.
Built in 2000, the home has an indoor pool, a bar area, a theater room, walkout patios and balconies. The gated estate also includes a four-car garage, marble tile throughout and a surveillance system. The home even features a “secret hidden room,” according to the listing agent.
“This is an entertainers delight!” the listing reads.
Last year, Heritage Select Homes, LLC filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta rapper, who purchased the home in 2016. The suit alleges that Williams owes $2.2 million in house payments.
The case is ongoing.
