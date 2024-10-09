North Georgia shelters take in pets from Helene, preparing for more from Milton

CANTON, Ga. — Damage from Hurricane Helene in South Georgia has left rescue shelters in a difficult situation, and the animals are feeling the impact.

Some pets are now being transferred to the metro Atlanta area to find safety and care.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, where they are preparing to take in some of the displaced animals.

The Georgia Humane Society noted that several shelters and rescues in southeast Georgia suffered damage or are still without electricity and water, creating significant challenges for both people and animals.

One such animal is a puppy named Layla, who was moved from a shelter in Lanier County near Valdosta.

With shelters continuing to feel the strain from the hurricane, more animals are expected to arrive from the affected areas in the coming days.

To help with relief efforts, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office loaded a van with dog food destined for a shelter in storm-hit Augusta.

The need for assistance is growing, especially as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

