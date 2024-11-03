Ex-Woodstock police crime analyst arrested for computer trespass

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 41-year-old woman who worked for a metro Atlanta police department is facing criminal charges following a months-long investigation.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on April 19, the Woodstock Police Department brought to light allegations against Brittany Duncan Page, 41, of Canton.
Page was a former crime analyst for the department.
The GBI said after Page resigned, WPD learned that the police department records associated with Page’s position had been deleted.
Page was arrested and charged with computer trespass and violation of the Georgia Computer Systems Protection Act.
She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
