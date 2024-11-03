Ex-Woodstock police crime analyst arrested for computer trespass

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 41-year-old woman who worked for a metro Atlanta police department is facing criminal charges following a months-long investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on April 19, the Woodstock Police Department brought to light allegations against Brittany Duncan Page, 41, of Canton.

Page was a former crime analyst for the department.

The GBI said after Page resigned, WPD learned that the police department records associated with Page’s position had been deleted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Page was arrested and charged with computer trespass and violation of the Georgia Computer Systems Protection Act.

She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group