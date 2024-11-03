VP Harris, Former President Trump make final stops in GA before Election Day

ATLANTA — Both presidential campaigns are making one last, big push in Georgia on Sunday. Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Macon Sunday night.

Vice Presidental candidate Tim Walz and Kamala Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will appear together in Cobb County Sunday night.

Campaign organizers are keeping the venue private, so Channel 2 Action News is unable to disclose the location.

But the rally includes a concert headlined by Jon Bon Jovi and the frontman for R.E.M.

In the past two months, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen, have made several visits to the battleground state that is Georgia.

He’s been to Savannah and rural south Georgia and this time he’s in vote-rich metro Atlanta.

Polls give former President Trump a slight lead over Vice President Harris in the state, but the race is essentially neck-and-neck.

On Saturday, Harris herself came to Atlanta, speaking to thousands of supporters at the Atlanta Civic Center.

“As president, I pledge to seek common ground and common sense solutions to the challenges that you face. I am not looking to score political points. I am looking to make progress,” Harris said.

For Trump, Sunday marks his second visit to Georgia within a week.

He’ll speak at a Get Out The Vote rally at 6:30 p.m. at the Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon.

He spoke to thousands of people at Georgia Tech on Monday night.

In a state both campaigns see as a must-win, Trump urged those who haven’t yet cast ballots to get it done.

“The rest of you have to get out and vote. We’re leading by a lot, but you got to get out and vote. We can’t take any chances,” Trump said.

Former President Bill Clinton is in Augusta on Sunday, campaigning for Harris.

The Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance will also be in Cobb County on Monday. He’ll speak at the Cobb Galleria Centre at 5 p.m.

More than half of all registered voters in Georgia have already cast ballots, so this is a down-to-the-wire effort to get all those others to the polls on Election Day.

