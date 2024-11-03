AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — The latest Associated Press top 25 poll is now out.
How much insight will it give into how the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will look on Tuesday?
Oregon took care of business against Michigan. Georgia survived its rivalry over Florida. Ohio State defeated Penn State in a top 5 showdown.
Here is how Saturday’s results shook up the top 25.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami (Fl)
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Here’s an updated look at where Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believed the SEC teams stand.
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Miami (FL)
5. Texas
6. Indiana
7. Penn State
8. Tennessee
9. Notre Dame
10. BYU
11. Alabama
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. SMU
15. Boise State
16. Texas A&M
17. Army
18. Iowa State
19. Washington State
20. Vanderbilt
21. Colorado
22. South Carolina
23. Missouri
24. Clemson
25. Tulane
