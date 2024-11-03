AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — The latest Associated Press top 25 poll is now out.

How much insight will it give into how the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will look on Tuesday?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Oregon took care of business against Michigan. Georgia survived its rivalry over Florida. Ohio State defeated Penn State in a top 5 showdown.

Here is how Saturday’s results shook up the top 25.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Miami (Fl)

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado

22. Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Here’s an updated look at where Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believed the SEC teams stand.

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Miami (FL)

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Penn State

8. Tennessee

9. Notre Dame

10. BYU

11. Alabama

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. SMU

15. Boise State

16. Texas A&M

17. Army

18. Iowa State

19. Washington State

20. Vanderbilt

21. Colorado

22. South Carolina

23. Missouri

24. Clemson

25. Tulane

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group