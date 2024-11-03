71-year-old Atlanta woman hears gunfire, shot while standing by window

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a 71-year-old woman Saturday night.
Just before 8 pm., Atlanta officers were called to a home on Harell Place in northwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a 71-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a hospital and is currently stable.
The investigation indicates the victim heard several gunshots in the area and was shot while standing by her window.
The woman’s identity was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
