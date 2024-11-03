GBI makes arrest in deadly shooting at Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting at Albany State University.

Jeremy Marshall, 18, of Albany, Georgia is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

Marshall is suspected in a shooting that killed one person and injured four others on October 19.

De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, from Newnan, Georgia was killed during the shooting.

The other victims include a 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old woman.

