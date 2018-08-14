Citizens help catch suspect accused in violent crime spree

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are thanking residents who helped catch a man wanted in a string of violent crimes.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook that Jacob Henson was captured Monday afternoon near Little Refuge Road.
We're working to learn how citizens allegedly held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived
Investigators said Henson stole a truck, ATVs and threatened victims with a sawed-off shotgun earlier in August. A few days later, he allegedly stole another truck, forcing the owner out of the cab.
The sheriff’s office warned residents to be cautious of Henson, who they considered armed and dangerous.
