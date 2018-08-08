0 Man wanted in violent crime spree; authorities worried he'll strike again

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police have widened the search for the man they said is behind a crime spree in Cherokee County.

They said he stole a truck, ATVs and threatened victims with a sawed-off shotgun. Authorities said they are worried about what the man may do next.

“After he wrecked the truck, he took another four-wheeler and left,” Cherokee County resident Bob Langston told Channel 2 Action News.

Langston filled in some of the gaps of what authorities called a crime spree by 25-year-old Jacob Henson.

Langston said a handyman working on his property parked his Chevy pickup in a church parking lot across the street while the man was working in the backyard.

“Someone came up with a four-wheeler, loaded it in the truck and took off with the truck and the trailer,” Langston said.

“One victim started chasing Mr. Henson down the road, where he then pointed a gun on them and they left,” said Sgt. Jay Baker of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

After crashing the stolen truck, authorities said Henson took off in another stolen ATV.

A few days later, he allegedly stole another truck, forcing the owner out of the cab.

“Dropped off a passenger who fell to the ground. The officer stopped to assist that person, and he fled the area,” Baker said.

Authorities said they do not know where the suspect is but said he is considered armed and very dangerous.

“We ask the public to please use caution. He has guns. Don't approach him. If you see him, call 911,” Baker said.

The suspect is also accused of breaking into a family member's home.

