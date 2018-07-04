Chaperone charged in deadly shooting involving two young men with special needs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - In a deadly shooting involving young men with special needs, their chaperone, the owner of the gun, remains behind bars.
Although police said it was an accident, they believe it was a preventable accident.
35-year-old Gerard Brister, who was left in charge of a group of teens and young men with special needs, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after a 21-year-old shot and killed a 17-year-old identified as Zachary Chambless.
Brister was part of "My Buddy and Me,” a nonprofit that aims to “create a safe, happy, and loving environment" for people with special needs.
Police said the group of young men were left in a vehicle alone outside a motorsports store when the shooting happened.
