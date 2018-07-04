Family says Subway employee called police on them because of race

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A family of seven told Channel 2 Action News they stopped at a Coweta County Subway to eat dinner Monday on the way back from vacation when things took a turn.
The Dobson family said an employee called police on them, and they think it’s a case of racism.
Channel 2 Action News obtained the 911 call in which the employee accused the family of going back and forth to the bathroom and possibly putting soda in water cups.
The Dobsons said they did nothing wrong.
"We had a wonderful vacation, and to end it in that way is just truly disheartening,” Felicia Dobson said.
