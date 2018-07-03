0 Metro Atlanta PTSA president killed in Bahamas boat explosion

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta PTSA president was killed over the weekend in a boat explosion in the Bahamas as she and her husband celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, Cherokee County school officials said.

Maleka Jackson and her husband Tiran were on a small tour boat with 10 others when it exploded about 9 a.m. Saturday off the coast of Exuma, which is 130 miles south of Nassau.

Jackson was the president of the Mill Creek Middle School PTSA in Woodstock during the 2017-18 school year, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. Her husband was badly burned in the explosion, had a leg amputated and is “fighting for his life” in a Florida hospital, the PTSA said in the Facebook post.

“He has a long road ahead, which will include multiple surgeries and physical therapy,” the group said.

Their 12-year-old son, Cameron, is a rising seventh-grader at Mill Creek. Days before their trip, the couple dropped him off with family in Tennessee.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, according to ABC News. Exuma police are leading the investigation.

Video filmed from a nearby boat showed tourists jumping into the water in an attempt to rescue passengers in the burning boat, ABC News reported. The footage also showed thick, black smoke pouring into the sky and large flames shooting from the boat.

Chaotic scene in the Bahamas after explosion on a tour boat results in the death of an American woman and leaves nine others injured. Authorities say the cause of the blast is under investigation. https://t.co/nofy2hHd3Q pic.twitter.com/hzDUHHcyms — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2018

A total of nine people were injured in the explosion, according to ABC News. Jackson was the only confirmed fatality.

More than $20,000 in donations have already poured in since a GoFundMe page was created to benefit the family. The goal is $100,000.

A vigil has been scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday on the tennis court of the family’s Lakestone subdivision, which is near the local Walmart on Ga. 92, according to the PTSA.

