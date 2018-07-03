  • Teen with special needs accidentally shoots, kills other teen outside motorsports store, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a motorsports store. 

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned that one person is dead and another has a graze wound outside the Mountain Motor Sports on Upper Hembree Road. 

    Police said a group of teens with special needs stopped at the business around 12:45 p.m. while on their way to go camping.  

    While sitting in the vehicle in the parking lot, one boy shot another boy, killing him, police said.  

    A bystander in the parking lot, a 63 year old male not connected to the group, was grazed in the hand and is being treated at North Fulton Hospital.  

    Police said the shooting appears to be accidental.

