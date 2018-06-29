Celebrate July 4th with 'Georgia Salutes America' fireworks and festivities!

ATLANTA, Ga. - Channel 2’s “Georgia Salutes America” includes a mix of musical entertainment, a special tribute to the men and women who serve in our armed forces and the most spectacular fireworks show in the South, live for the first time from International Plaza in downtown Atlanta.
Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore and Sports Director Zach Klein will host this special event.
The program will honor our service men and women including the 335th Signal Command. They are an army reserve unit headquartered here in Atlanta with over 4,000 members stationed across the globe.
“Georgia Salutes America” includes a special performance by American Idol Finalist and Georgia native Caleb Lee Hutchinson as well as live music by award winning R&B group After 7.
Meet a retired Marine and his family and learn how they continue to serve our country and why they are this year’s Montlick and Associates’ Most Deserving Military Family.
The evening ends with the most dazzling fireworks show in the south. Atlanta’s best fireworks display synchronized to a special selection of patriotic and popular music.
Channel 2 has been celebrating the country’s independence since it signed on the air almost 70 years ago and proudly continues this tradition. All of Georgia is invited to attend in person or watch the live broadcast with family and friends. The station also will stream the show on wsbtv.com.
WHAT: Georgia Salutes America
WHO: Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein
WHEN: Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV
