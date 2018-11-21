ATLANTA - U.S. consumers are being advised to not eat any romaine lettuce as the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention investigates an E. coli outbreak.
The advisory applies to all types of romaine lettuce, including hearts of romaine and salad mixes that use leaves of romaine lettuce.
Channel 2's Tom Regan visited local grocery stores to see how they were planning to keep customers safe.
What you need to know as you prepare your Thanksgiving meal, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The CDC wants to be very clear about this romaine lettuce warning: Don’t eat it. Any of it. No matter where you got it. Throw it all away. https://t.co/IMqVv5tsGX pic.twitter.com/ABFP48rPME— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) November 21, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Argument outside restaurant ends in deadly shooting, police say
- Here's how GDOT is helping ease Thanksgiving Day traffic
- Pregnant 14-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}