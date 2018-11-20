BUFORD, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating a shooting in Buford.
The incident happened around noon near the intersection of S. Lee and W. Moreno streets.
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and is showing images of a massive police presence at the intersection, with dozens of officers and police cars in the downtown area.
Lots of police activity in downtown Buford due to a shooting. This is the intersection of S Lee and W Moreno. One person is dead on the scene. Updates beginning on @WSBTV Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/Lu82XCuq8s— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 20, 2018
Channel 2's Jason Durden said there appears to be a second scene being taped off related to this investigation.
There is possibly a 2nd scene to this incident. This is on S Harris St and E Park Street. @TonyThomasWSB is on his way to the scene and will sort it all out for @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/JS4HwmYtSx— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 20, 2018
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau reporter Tony Thomas is at the scene. He said he saw someone being taken away in the back of a police car around 2 p.m.
On scene of one person shot in downtown Buford. Spotted another person taken away in back of police car . No comment from #gwinnettcounty police so far pic.twitter.com/iTIkZFz5fc— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) November 20, 2018
