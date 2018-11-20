  • Massive police presence in downtown Buford as officers investigate shooting

    BUFORD, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating a shooting in Buford. 

    The incident happened around noon near the intersection of S. Lee and W. Moreno streets.

    NewsChopper 2 is over the scene and is showing images of a massive police presence at the intersection, with dozens of officers and police cars in the downtown area.

    Channel 2's Jason Durden said there appears to be a second scene being taped off related to this investigation. 

    Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau reporter Tony Thomas is at the scene. He said he saw someone being taken away in the back of a police car around 2 p.m.

