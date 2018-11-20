CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a plane has made and emergency landing on a local highway in Carroll County.
The plane came down along Highway 27 around 1 p.m. Tuesday between Carrollton and Bremen, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Someone landed their Beech on Hwy 27 near Bowden and the West GA Regional Airport. It’s off to the side and PD and FD on scene. - its in the SB lanes of 27. There are no injuries. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/uAHaTuoVB2— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 20, 2018
No one was injured in the incident.
