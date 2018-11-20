  • Plane makes emergency landing along highway in Carroll County

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a plane has made and emergency landing on a local highway in Carroll County.

    The plane came down along Highway 27 around 1 p.m. Tuesday between Carrollton and Bremen, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. 

    No one was injured in the incident. 

