Pregnant 14-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

ATLANTA - A teenager who was eight months pregnant was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to the victim's family, who identified her as Sonja Harrison. They say she was eight months pregnant.
The baby also died, her family members say.
The family of the 14 year old girl, who was shot and killed inside a SW Atlanta apartment last night, gave me this picture.
They tell me the teen was 8 months pregnant.
She was inside a unit at the Pavilion Place Apartments in southwest Atlanta when a bullet came through the ceiling and hit her, family members say.
Atlanta police are still looking into whether it was all just a terrible accident.
Police responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The investigation into her death is ongoing.
Police said just hours later, they got a call of a shooting in the same complex.
They say when they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman shot in the head.
