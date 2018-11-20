  • 14-year-old girl shot, killed at SW Atlanta apartment complex, police say

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a teen was killed in southwest Atlanta.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News someone shot the 14-year-old girl in the head from an upstairs apartment in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

    Police responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion Place Apartments.

    The investigation is ongoing.

