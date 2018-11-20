ATLANTA - Heads up drivers, Tuesday's afternoon commute could be horrible for some, especially those driving near the Grady Curve in downtown Atlanta.
The Department of Transportation has a new program to help get drivers around traffic backups.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston spent the day Tuesday at their traffic management center. Officials showed him where the traffic will be bad and how they pinpoint delays.
They are monitoring the roads for Thanksgiving and this year using a new computer program to help. The story only on @wsbtv at 4. pic.twitter.com/XyGnlsGbf1— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) November 20, 2018
"We're able to look at different regions around Atlanta, and query that with what's going to happen. Say tomorrow evening, Wednesday, and what happened last year -- and a typical Wednesday," said Matt Glasser with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Glasser and his team crunched the data and created a traffic chart that shows when traffic will be the worst at certain times and days.
Huddleston breaks down the best and worst times to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
[READ MORE: You've been warned: Best and worst times to drive in Atlanta this Thanksgiving]
