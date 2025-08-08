Teen pleads guilty to threatening to kill girlfriend’s ex with crossbow

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County teenager has agreed to a plea deal related to a “murder plot” to kill another student.

Dylan Gable, 17, was arrested earlier this year after prosecutors say the Mount Zion High School student and two other juveniles made threats against students at MZHS and Central High School.

Earlier this week, Gable appeared in court to plead guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation with the first six months to be served in jail with time served.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was also ordered to undergo anger management, get his GED and have no contact with the victim, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Gable was also charged under first offender status.

Prosecutors say that Gable was trying to impress his girlfriend by threatening to kill her ex-boyfriend with a crossbow over text messages.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators found the crossbow in his home.

The victim’s family advocated for Gable not to face the harshest possible penalty, the prosecutor said.

Instead, they wanted him to be able to move forward with his life and learn from his mistake.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group