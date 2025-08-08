2 killed in I-85 crash, 7-month-old in backseat survives

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Two people died in a late night crash Thursday on Interstate 85.

Fairburn police and Georgia State Patrol responded to I-85 northbound lanes near Senoia Road around 11 p.m.

They said a Hyundai Sonata crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was slowing down for traffic.

The driver, Derrick Epps, and the front passenger, Ka’Mia Frazier died at the scene. Troopers said a 7-month-old in the backseat survived the crash and didn’t appear to have any injuries at the scene.

Paramedics took the baby to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital for more evaluation.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt. GSP’s initial investigation determined Epps was following the tractor-trailer too closely.

