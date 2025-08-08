2 MARTA officers injured in shooting at Five Points station

ATLANTA — Two MARTA officers were injured after a shooting at the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta late Thursday night.

MARTA has not confirmed the officers’ conditions, but an Atlanta police officer who stopped to check on them told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they will be OK. One officer was shot in his arm and the second officer was grazed on her leg.

Passengers at the station said they were told to get off the train before the Five Points station for what was initially called an emergency situation.

“Due to police activity at Five Pts, major delays are occurring for all train service. We apologize for the inconvenience,” MARTA posted on social media.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

