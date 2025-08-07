6 soldiers heralded as heroes for stopping Ft. Stewart shooter, saving victims

FORT STEWART, Ga. — United States Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is commending the six soldiers who responded to the Fort Stewart shooting on Wednesday.

The secretary held a news conference at Fort Stewart on Thursday morning where he awarded each of them the Meritorious Service Medal.

Driscoll said one of the soldiers, who was not armed, tackled the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Quornelius Radford. Another of the soldiers jumped on top of Radford until law enforcement officials arrived.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The other four soldiers immediately began assisting the five victims.

Brig. Gen. John Lubas says of the five victims, three of them were released on Wednesday. One remains in good spirits and will hopefully be released from the hospital later this week.

One female soldier remains at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and has “a long road to recovery.”

“The fast action of these soldiers under stress and under trauma and under fire absolutely saved lives,” Driscoll said. “They are everything that is good about this nation.”

Driscoll said the recognition comes on behalf of President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group