Wife of man killed in hit-and-run wreck forgives, hugs driver at his sentencing

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Regina Johnson forgave Joseph Tillman in court Thursday for the hit-and-run homicide that claimed her husband Chuck Johnson’s life, offering him a hug and words of forgiveness.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen the wife of the victim hug a defendant where they killed somebody,” Cherokee County Superior Court Judge Tony Baker said.

Tillman pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of Chuck Johnson, who was killed while riding his electric bike in the Towne Lake community in Cherokee County. Tillman was under the influence of nitrous oxide at the time of the incident.

Regina Johnson expressed her forgiveness by saying, “Joey doesn’t know yet how much God loves him,” and offered a hug to Tillman, stating it was because “God told her he needed a mom hug.”

Channel 2's Mark Winne discussed the emotional moments

And in the embrace she whispered she forgives him and God loves him more than he knows. She says he whispered back, “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

“Joey needs healing of things in his past, as we all do. And that is our heart and prayer,” Regina Johnson said.

Chuck Johnson was a successful businessman known for his Christian faith, which he expressed through leading worship with his guitar, a biker-based prison ministry and mentoring others. He was 78 years old when he was killed.

The investigation revealed that Tillman had been drinking alcohol at a sports bar before getting nitrous oxide from a gas station, which he huffed before passing out and causing the fatal accident.

Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Pete Lamb said that Tillman pleaded guilty as a first offender to three counts of homicide by vehicle, felony hit and run, making a false statement, DUI and reckless driving in an non-negotiated plea.

“He’s changed his way of life and seems like he’s on a trajectory to continue to move forward with his life in a positive way,” Tillman’s defense lawyer, Paul Ghanouni, said.

“I’ve committed to the long road of making amends. I’ve entered rehab, embraced sobriety, began the hard, humbling work of healing. I know I do not deserve peace when I’ve caused so much pain,” Tillman said.

The judge sentenced Tillman to 20 years, with the first three years in prison. But the prison sentence was suspended on the condition that he complete a 24-month inpatient rehab program and aftercare.

Baker warned Tillman that failure to complete the rehab program would result in immediate imprisonment.

“The minute you flunk out, the minute you flunk out, you’re going to go to prison, yes, sir,” Baker said.

Regina Johnson says she doesn’t think justice could ever be done for a crime like this. But she believes the sentence will give Tillman a chance to continue to change his life.

She says she is looking for justice by filing a lawsuit against the companies responsible for making Galaxy Gas and selling it to Tillman.

