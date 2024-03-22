Suspect charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in death of 78-year-old cyclist, Cherokee officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff deputies arrested the man they say caused the death of a 78-year-old senior riding his bike on Towne Lake Parkway at Wyngate Parkway earlier this month.

Deputies have charged Joseph Michael Tillman, 24 of Woodstock with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, felony hit and run, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and false statements in the hit and run death of Charles Johnson of Woodstock.

On Sunday, March 3, at approximately 3:37 p.m. deputies responded to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

At the time, they arrested a man they believed to be involved in the hit-and-run that killed Johnson. However after new information came to light, deputies discovered a similar vehicle was involved, but the man they arrested was not involved in the hit-and-run.

Deputies say evidence from the accident scene was matched to Tillman’s vehicle. Tillman is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

