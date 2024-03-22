Former metro school district nurse accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former metro Atlanta school employee has been arrested after officials say she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Social Circle City Schools officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it fired Mary Gaddis, a nurse who worked for the school district, after her March 18 arrest.

According to a sheriff’s report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the school system reported the allegations on March 5.

Following their investigation, deputies arrested Gaddis and charged her with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation.

Deputies did not provide details regarding the investigation.

The following is a statement from the school district regarding the arrest:

“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are providing support to all individuals affected by these events. Our primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and emotional well-being of our students, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to uphold our commitment to providing a safe and positive learning environment.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

