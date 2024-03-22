3 killed, including 18-year-old, in Alabama crash near Georgia border

PITTSVIEW, ALA — Three people, including an 18-year-old, were killed in a crash in Alabama just miles from the Georgia border, according to WTVM.

The single-car crash happened near mile marker 94 in Pittsview around 10:45 p.m. Pittsview is about seven miles from the Georgia border near Columbus.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were possible factors in the crash, according to WTVM.

All three people were killed.

The coroner only identified the victims as two men and a woman who were 18 and 20 years old.

It’s unclear where the vehicle was traveling from.

