15-year-old Ga. driver speeds through school zone while passenger hangs out window: Deputies

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — After Georgia deputies said he was breaking the law, it may take a 15-year-old boy longer to get his license.

Earlier this week, Bibb County deputies said they noticed a Chevrolet pickup truck driver speeding on Shurling Drive in Macon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old driver used the center turn lane to pass drivers in a school zone.

Bibb deputies said it happened during school hours with the passenger hanging out the ride-side window, while the vehicle was in motion.

Authorities were able to stop the Chevrolet after the teen drove through the parking lot of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Bibb County officials state the teen was driving on a permit license.

The teen’s identity was not released. There was no word on what if any charges were filed.

