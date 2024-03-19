Man caught peeing outside Ga. police station. He told police he ‘didn’t think anyone could see him’

NEWNAN, Ga. — A man caught relieving himself outside the Newnan police station has found himself behind bars.

On Mar.12 at 12:55 a.m., officers were called to the Newnan Police Department for a man later identified as Joseph Cooper who wanted to speak with an officer.

When officers arrived, they met with Cooper who was leaving the entrance of the building.

When an officer asked Cooper what he needed the police for, he reportedly said he needed to speak with the officer who told him he couldn’t sleep on city property.

Authorities then asked Cooper if he urinated outside the police department and Cooper said he did but “didn’t think anyone could see him.”

Newnan officers told Cooper that there were cameras around the building. According to the department, surveillance video showed Cooper leaving the station, walking in front of the bushes, and began urinating.

Cooper was arrested for indecent exposure and booked into the Coweta County Jail.

