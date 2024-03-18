Here’s what Georgia inmate set to be executed Wednesday requested for his last meal

JACKSON, Ga. — A Georgia man convicted of kidnapping, rape, robbery and murder will have his final meal on Wednesday night.

Willie James Pye is set to be put to death by lethal injection on March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

For his final feast, he will be given two chicken sandwiches, two cheeseburgers, french fries, two bags of plain potato chips and two lemon-lime sodas.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, since 1976, 75 men and one woman have been executed in Georgia. If executed, Pye will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection. There are presently 36 men and one woman under death sentence in Georgia.

On Tuesday, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold a clemency meeting for Pye. If granted clemency, Pye’s sentence would be reduced from the death sentence to a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole. Only the parole board can grant executive clemency to a condemned inmate in Georgia.

Pye was convicted of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, armed robbery, burglary and rape in the 1992 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Lynn Yarbrough. He was given the death penalty for malice murder in 1996.

Since being convicted, Pye has tried multiple times to appeal his conviction, however, the Georgia Supreme Court denied each appeal.

This will be the first execution the state of Georgia has performed since Jan. 2020, when Donnie Lance was put to death by lethal injection for the 1997 murders of his ex-wife and her boyfriend in Jackson County.

