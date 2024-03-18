16-year-old Ga. girl stabbed to death by 15-year-old in Florida, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old Georgia girl was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old boy in Orlando, police say.

Kennedy Williams was one of two teen girls who were stabbed on Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Both girls were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where Williams died. The second victim, who hasn’t been identified, survived.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Police said they were not searching for any other suspects. He’s been identified as Anthony Rushing.

The community is now raising money to transport Williams’ body back to Georgia.

“Kennedy’s bright spirit touched the lives of all that knew her, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “As a community let us rally around her family, offering our love, prayers, and financial support to help ease the burden of this tragic loss.”

It’s unclear why Williams was in Florida. Her mother wrote on social media that she was at the scene at the time Kennedy was stabbed and held her as she was dying.

Jasmyne Stringer wrote that her daughter died from blood loss.

