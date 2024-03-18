2 men open fire on man near metro Atlanta motel before driving away, motel employee says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting near a Henry County motel.

An employee at the Quality Inn & Suites McDonough told Channel 2 Action News at 11:30 p.m. they heard gunshots outside the hotel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the employee, when they went to see what happened, they saw a man lying in the grass who had been shot.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the employee said they saw two men walk up to the victim, shoot him, get into an orange Dodge Challenger and drive away.

Henry County police officials have yet to confirm the details of the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

The employee told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they recognized the victim as a man who works at a business nearby.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Henry County Police Department for more information about the investigation but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta business owners weigh in on TikTok controversy set to head to the Senate Metro entrepreneurs and business owners who use TikTok to make money are reacting to a bill steps away from banning use of the app in the U.S.

©2023 Cox Media Group