Company faces backlash for denying refunds, cancelling 5k at Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA — An out of state business is under fire for failing to issue refunds after cancelling a 5K race celebration at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A spokesperson for the racetrack said an event called Foam Glow was scheduled for Oct. 2023 before organizers cancelled.

It is advertised online as a “larger than life” 5k race party for runners. The website described live music, activity booths, vendors, dancing and massive blasts of neon colors and foam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The website says a portion of ticket sales goes toward helping families with cancer and terminal illness. The company lists its headquarters in Nevada.

Customers sent receipts to Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco showing they paid around $15 per ticket. Then, the company cancelled and failed to reschedule. For months, they have been working to contact the company with no luck.

They discovered a Better Business Bureau warning online about a 5k race company with the same address as Foam Glow headquarters. The BBB shows hundreds of complaints against that company.

Atlanta Motor Speedway said a company called Cool Events is in charge of the Foam Glow event that was scheduled in Atlanta in Oct. 2023. A spokesperson connected Channel 2 Action News with the person listed as President of the company, Eric Turner.

TRENDING STORIES:

Turnder said customers can e-mail him here if they want refunds. He wrote this statement in response:

“We appreciate the opportunity to respond to recent media reports on the cancellation of Foam Glow Atlanta.

At the end of 2023, we experienced some setbacks with equipment and labor issues resulting in us having to postpone our Foam Glow race in Atlanta.

Regarding refunds, we appreciate WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta for bringing the issue to our attention and we are investigating the breakdown in our processes that led to this issue. We want to assure our customers that Foam Glow remains committed to providing exceptional experiences, and we are prepared to address any concerns that may arise. We appreciate our customers’ loyalty and understanding during this time, and we will continue to focus on delivering outstanding events.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

After settlement with National Association of Realtors, home buying might be cheaper as commissions drop

©2023 Cox Media Group