Decatur man charged with DUI, possessing drugs after traffic stop in North Georgia, sheriff says

By WSBTV.com News Staff

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur man was arrested in White County after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

The White County Sheriff’s Office said Chennault Camron Elijah, 26, was pulled over early Thursday morning in the Hulsey Road and Helen Highway area after a deputy stopped him for speeding and failing to maintain his lane while driving a silver Toyota SUV.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the SUV and searched it, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, the deputy found more than five pounds of marijuana and a small bag of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result, Elijah was arrested and taken to the White County Jail on charges of failure to maintain lane, speeding, DUI, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of cocaine.

