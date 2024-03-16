Heads up, drivers! Portion of busy Cobb road shutting down for 2 months

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Part of a busy road in Cobb County is shutting down for two months starting next week.

Cobb County officials say the Georgia Department of Transportation is shutting down South Cobb Drive near Dobbins Air Reserve Base for an emergency repair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A culvert installed in the 1940s around a bomber plant suffered some significant damage when rain storms moved through, so now it needs to be replaced.

The closure, which starts on Tuesday, impacts South Cobb Drive from Fairground Road to Cobb Parkway.

The work is expected to take up to eight weeks and be finished in mid-May.

TRENDING STORIES:

GDOT will be putting up a detour along Cobb Parkway, Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street to help drivers get around.

Drivers should still expect delays and consider another route during the morning and evening commutes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

PIT maneuver leads to arrest of 2 men for carjacking, shooting in Gwinnett County

©2023 Cox Media Group