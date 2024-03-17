Jennifer Lopez cancels Atlanta tour stop at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Jennifer Lopez has canceled her Atlanta stop on her upcoming tour.
She was initially slated to perform a show at State Farm Arena on Aug. 25.
Those who purchased tickets will get a refund in the next 30 days, according to Ticketmaster.
She canceled some other southern dates including Nashville, Tennessee and Tampa, Florida.
Lopez recently released her first album in over a decade, This Is Me...Now.
This will be her first tour since 2019.
