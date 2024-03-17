Gas, water main leak shutdown roads in Gwinnett County, fire officials say

DACULA, Ga. — A gas leak and a water main leak have caused road closures in Gwinnett County.

On Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Gwinnett County fire was called to the 500 block of Dacula Road in Dacula regarding a gas main leak.

When firefighters arrived, crews identified gas and water main leaks.

Gwinnett County officials said Dacula Road is closed between Hebron Church Road and Fence Road.

The Hazardous Materials Response Team is currently at the scene monitoring atmospheric conditions until Atlanta Gas Light can control the gas leak.

Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources was able to shut off the water valve.

No injuries have been reported and only one business has been evacuated.

The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area as the road closure will be in effect for an extended time.

Officials work to identify body found off roadway in Newton County

